മൂന്നുവയസ്സുകാരൻ കുടിവെള്ള ടാങ്കിൽ വീണു മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 17 Dec 2025 7:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Dec 2025 7:42 AM IST
മൂന്നുവയസ്സുകാരൻ കുടിവെള്ള ടാങ്കിൽ വീണു മരിച്ചുtext_fields
കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട്: മൂന്നുവയസ്സുകാരൻ ടാങ്കിലെ വെള്ളത്തിൽ വീണു മരിച്ചു. ചിറ്റാരിക്കാൽ കാനാട്ട് രാജീവിന്റെ മകൻ ഐഡൻ സ്റ്റീവാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കർണാടക ഹാസനിലാണ് അപകടം. കുട്ടിയുടെ പിതാവ് ഇവിടെ സ്കൂളിൽ പ്രധാനാധ്യാപകനായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരുകയാണ്.
കുടുംബസമേതം താമസിക്കുന്ന ഫ്ലാറ്റിലെ ടാങ്കിലെ വെള്ളത്തിൽ കുട്ടി അബദ്ധത്തിൽ വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. മാതാവ്: ഒഫീലിയ. സഹോദരൻ: ഓസ്റ്റിൻ.
