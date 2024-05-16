Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 May 2024 6:32 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 May 2024 6:55 AM GMT
കമ്പത്ത് കാറിനുള്ളിൽ മൂന്ന് പേർ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ; മലയാളികളെന്ന് സൂചന
News Summary - Three people in the car are dead; Indications are Malayalis
കുമളി: തമിഴ്നാട്ടിലെ കമ്പത്ത് കാറിനുള്ളിൽ മൂന്ന് പേരെ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. ഒരു സ്ത്രീയും രണ്ടു പുരുഷന്മാരുമാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇവരെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ല. കേരള രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ കാറായതിനാൽ മലയാളികളാണ് മരിച്ചതെന്നാണ് കരുതുന്നത്.
കോട്ടയം പുതുപ്പള്ളി സ്വദേശി അഖിൽ എസ് ജോർജിന്റെ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ളതാണ് കാർ. വാഹന ഉടമയെയും അച്ഛനെയും അമ്മയെയും കാണാനില്ലെന്ന് വാകത്താനം പൊലീസിൽ രണ്ടു ദിവസം മുൻപ് ബന്ധുക്കൾ പരാതി നൽകിയിരുന്നു.
