കാസർകോട്ട് കാർ ഡിവൈഡറിലിടിച്ച് പിതാവും മകനുമടക്കം മൂന്ന് പേർ മരിച്ചു VIDEO

Posted Ondate_range 3 March 2025 11:12 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 March 2025 11:48 PM IST
കാസർകോട്ട് കാർ ഡിവൈഡറിലിടിച്ച് പിതാവും മകനുമടക്കം മൂന്ന് പേർ മരിച്ചു VIDEOtext_fields
News Summary - Three dead including father and son in Kasaragod car accident
കാസർകോട്: ഉപ്പളയിൽ കാർ ഡിവൈഡറിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചുകയറി മൂന്ന് മരണം. ഒരാൾക്ക് ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റു. ബായിക്കട്ട സ്വദേശികളായ ജനാർഥന, മകൻ വരുൺ, കിഷൻ എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
കിഷനെ മംഗലാപുരത്ത് കൊണ്ടാക്കാൻ പോകുമ്പോൾ വാമഞ്ചൂരിൽവെച്ച് രാത്രി 10.30ഓടെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ഉപ്പള ചെക്ക് പോസ്റ്റിന് സമീപത്തെ പാലത്തിലെ കൈവരിയിലേക്ക് കാറിടിച്ച് കയറുകയായിരുന്നു. കാറിന്റെ മുൻഭാഗം പൂർണമായും തകർന്നു.
നാട്ടുകാർ ഓടിക്കൂടി കാറിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നവരെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചപ്പോഴേക്കും മൂന്നുപേർ മരിച്ചിരുന്നു. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ല.
