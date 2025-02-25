Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    വെള്ളാപ്പള്ളിക്ക് ഭീഷണി; തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശിക്കെതിരെ കേസ്

    ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ല: എ​സ്.​എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​പി യോ​ഗം ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വെ​ള്ളാ​പ്പ​ള്ളി ന​ടേ​ശ​നെ ഫോ​ണി​ൽ വി​ളി​ച്ച് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തി​നും അ​സ​ഭ്യം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നും തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി വി​ജേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ ന​മ്പൂ​തി​രി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സ്.

    24ന് ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​നു​ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് ഫോ​ണി​ൽ വി​ളി​ച്ച് അ​സ​ഭ്യം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണി​ന്റെ ഉ​ട​മ​യാ​ണ് വി​ജേ​ഷ്.

    ഇ​യാ​ൾ ​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണോ ഫോ​ൺ ചെ​യ്ത​ത് എ​ന്ന​തു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് മാ​രാ​രി​ക്കു​ളം പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:threatvellappally natesansndp
