തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ദുബൈയിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

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തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശിനി ദുബൈയിൽ അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Thodupuzha woman dies in Dubai accident
തൊടുപുഴ: തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശിനിയായ വിദ്യാർഥിനി ദുബൈയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. നാഇഫ ബൽക്കീസ് (21) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്നലെ വൈകീട്ട് ദുബൈ റാഷിദിയയിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം.
കാറിൽ നിന്ന് പുറത്തിറങ്ങവെ മറ്റൊരു വാഹനം ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ പറഞ്ഞു. ദുബൈയിൽ ബിസിനസ് നടത്തുന്ന ബിനു ഹമീദിന്റെയും സീനയുടെയും മകളാണ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.
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