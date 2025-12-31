Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    31 Dec 2025 11:39 PM IST
    31 Dec 2025 11:39 PM IST

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം-മുംബൈ നേത്രാവതി എക്സ്​പ്രസ് ഭാഗികമായി റദ്ദാക്കി

    Netravati Express
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മുംബൈ ലോക്മാന്യ തിലക് ടെർമിനസ് യാർഡിൽ നിർമാണ പ്രവൃത്തികൾ നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ തിരുവനന്തപുരം - മുംബൈ നേത്രാവതി എക്സ്​പ്രസ്​ (16346)​ ലോക്മാന്യ തിലക് ടെർമിനസിന് പകരം പൻവേൽ ജങ്​ഷനിൽ യാത്ര അവസാനിപ്പിക്കും.

    ഡിസംബർ 31ന്​ ആരംഭിച്ച ഈ ക്രമീകരണം ജനുവരി 29 വരെ തുടരും. ലോകമാന്യ തിലകിൽനിന്നും ആരംഭിക്കേണ്ട തിരുവനന്തപുരം നേത്രാവതി (16345) ജനുവരി രണ്ട്​ മുതൽ ജനുവരി 31 വരെ പൻവേലിൽ നിന്നാകും സർവിസ്​ തുടങ്ങുക.

