Posted Ondate_range 23 Nov 2024 5:03 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 Nov 2024 5:03 AM GMT
തിരുവനന്തപുരം-കൊച്ചി എയര് ഇന്ത്യ സര്വിസ് ഇന്നുമുതല്text_fields
News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi Air India service from today
വലിയതുറ: തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തുനിന്ന് കൊച്ചിയിലേക്ക് എയര് ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസിന്റെ പുതിയ സര്വിസ് ശനിയാഴ്ച ആരംഭിക്കും.
ചൊവ്വ, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളില് രാവിലെ 7.15ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് 8.05ന് കൊച്ചിയിലെത്തും. കൊച്ചിയില്നിന്ന് തിങ്കള്, വെള്ളി ദിവസങ്ങളില് രാത്രി 11ന് പുറപ്പെട്ട് 11.50ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തെത്തും.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം-കൊച്ചി റൂട്ടില് ഇന്ഡിഗോയുടെ പ്രതിദിന സര്വിസിന് പുറമേയാണ് എയര് ഇന്ത്യ എക്സ്പ്രസ് സര്വിസ് തുടങ്ങുന്നത്.
