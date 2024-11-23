Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം-കൊച്ചി എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ സര്‍വിസ് ഇന്നുമുതല്‍

    ചൊ​വ്വ, ശ​നി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ രാ​വി​ലെ 7.15ന് ​ പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് 8.05ന് ​കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ലെ​ത്തും
    Air India service
    വ​ലി​യ​തു​റ: തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് എ​യ​ര്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്‌​സ്​​പ്ര​സി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ സ​ര്‍വി​സ് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    ചൊ​വ്വ, ശ​നി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ രാ​വി​ലെ 7.15ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് 8.05ന് ​കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ലെ​ത്തും. കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് തി​ങ്ക​ള്‍, വെ​ള്ളി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ രാ​ത്രി 11ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് 11.50ന് ​തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്തെ​ത്തും.

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം-​കൊ​ച്ചി റൂ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്‍ഡി​ഗോ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന സ​ര്‍വി​സി​ന് പു​റ​മേ​യാ​ണ് എ​യ​ര്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്‌​സ്​​പ്ര​സ് സ​ര്‍വി​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:air india serviceThiruvananthapuram NewsKochi
    News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi Air India service from today
