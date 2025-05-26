Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 May 2025 3:39 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 May 2025 3:39 PM IST
News Summary - Thiruvananthapuram District Level Open Chess Championship on June 1st
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ചെസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ കേരളയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ചെസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ ഓഫ് ട്രിവാൻഡ്രവും ജി. കാർത്തികേയൻ മെമ്മോറിയൽ ട്രസ്റ്റും സംയുക്തമായി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന തിരുവനന്തപുരം ജില്ലാതല ഓപൺ ചെസ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് ജൂൺ ഒന്നിന് നടക്കും. തിരുവനന്തപുരം മുസ്ലിം അസോസിയേഷൻ ഹാളിൽ വെച്ചാണ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ് നടത്തുക. മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ മേയ് 31വരെ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിന്റെ ആദ്യ നാല് സ്ഥാനങ്ങൾ നേടുന്നവർക്ക് സംസ്ഥാന ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ നേരിട്ട് പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ കഴിയും. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് +919048643887 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
