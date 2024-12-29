ആര്യനാട് ബീവറേജസിൽ മോഷണം; പണവും മദ്യവും കവർന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Dec 2024 9:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Dec 2024 9:38 PM IST
ആര്യനാട് ബീവറേജസിൽ മോഷണം; പണവും മദ്യവും കവർന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Theft at Aryanadu Beverages; Cash and alcohol were stolen
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ബീവറേജസ് കോർപ്പറേഷന്റെ ആര്യനാട് മദ്യവില്പന ശാലയിൽ വൻ കവർച്ച. ഒരുലക്ഷത്തോളം രൂപയുടെ മദ്യവും മുപ്പതിനായിരം രൂപയും കവർന്നു. ഞായറാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ നാലു മണിയോടെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം.
രണ്ടംഗ സംഘം മദ്യവില്പന ശാലയുടെ പൂട്ട് തകർത്ത് അകത്തു കയറി കവർച്ച നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. മുഖംമൂടി ധരിച്ചാണ് മോഷ്ടാക്കൾ എത്തിയത്. മോഷ്ടാക്കൾ സി.സി.ടി.വി കാമറയുടെ കേബിളുകളും നശിപ്പിച്ചു. ആര്യനാട് പൊലീസ്, ഫോറൻസിക് സംഘം എന്നിവർ പ്രദേശത്ത് പരിശോധന നടത്തി. മോഷ്ടാക്കൾക്കായി പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.
