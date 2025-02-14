രാംദേവിനും ബാലകൃഷ്ണക്കും എതിരായ വാറന്റ് റദ്ദാക്കി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Feb 2025 11:07 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Feb 2025 11:07 PM IST
News Summary - The warrant against Yogacharya Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna cancelled
പാലക്കാട്: ഔഷധ പരസ്യ നിയമം ലംഘിച്ചതിന് യോഗാചാര്യൻ ബാബാ രാംദേവിനും ആചാര്യ ബാലകൃഷ്ണക്കുമെതിരെ പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച വാറന്റ് പാലക്കാട് ജുഡീഷ്യൽ ഫസ്റ്റ് ക്ലാസ് മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റ് കോടതി-2 റദ്ദാക്കി. ജാമ്യമില്ലാ വാറന്റിൽ ഹാജരാകുന്നതിൽനിന്ന് ഒഴിവാക്കണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ഇരുവരും അഭിഭാഷകൻ മുഖേന സമീപിച്ചതിനെത്തുടർന്നാണ് ഹിയറിങ്ങിനെത്തുടർന്ന് റദ്ദാക്കിയത്.
