Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 11:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 11:07 PM IST

    രാംദേവിനും ബാലകൃഷ്ണക്കും എതിരായ വാറന്റ് റദ്ദാക്കി

    Yogacharya Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna
    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: ഔ​ഷ​ധ പ​ര​സ്യ നി​യ​മം ലം​ഘി​ച്ച​തി​ന് യോ​ഗാ​ചാ​ര്യ​ൻ ബാ​ബാ രാം​ദേ​വി​നും ആ​ചാ​ര്യ ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച വാ​റ​ന്റ് പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ഫ​സ്റ്റ് ക്ലാ​സ് ​മ​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റ് കോ​ട​തി-2 റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി. ജാ​മ്യ​മി​ല്ലാ വാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഇ​രു​വ​രും അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൻ മു​ഖേ​ന സ​മീ​പി​ച്ച​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഹി​യ​റി​ങ്ങി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Patanjali AyurvedKerala NewsYogacharya Baba Ramdev
    News Summary - The warrant against Yogacharya Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna cancelled
