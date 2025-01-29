Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 8:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 8:50 PM IST

    അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: ട്രെയിൻ രണ്ടു മണിക്കൂർ വൈകും

    അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: ട്രെയിൻ രണ്ടു മണിക്കൂർ വൈകും
    പാലക്കാട്: പാലക്കാട് ഡിവിഷനിലെ ട്രാക്ക് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി കാരണം, ജനുവരി 31ന് രാത്രി 11.45ന് മംഗലാപുരത്തുനിന്ന് പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട മംഗളൂരു-ചെന്നൈ സെൻട്രൽ വെസ്റ്റ് കോസ്റ്റ് സൂപ്പർഫാസ്റ്റ് എക്‌സ്‌പ്രസ് (ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 22638) രണ്ടു മണിക്കൂർ വൈകി 1.45നാണ് പുറപ്പെടുകയെന്ന് റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:railway
    News Summary - The train will be delayed by two hours
