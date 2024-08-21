പുലികളി നടത്തണോ എന്ന് തൃശൂർ കോർപറേഷന് തീരുമാനിക്കാം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Aug 2024 1:23 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Aug 2024 1:23 PM GMT
പുലികളി നടത്തണോ എന്ന് തൃശൂർ കോർപറേഷന് തീരുമാനിക്കാംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The Thrissur Corporation can decide whether to conduct tiger games
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട് ദുരന്തത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ഓണാഘോഷ പരിപാടികൾ എല്ലാ വർഷത്തെയും പോലെ വിപുലമായി നടത്തേണ്ടതില്ല എന്നാണ് നിലവിൽ സർക്കാർ തീരുമാനിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ പുലികളി നടത്തുന്നത് സംബന്ധിച്ച് തൃശൂർ കോർപ്പറേഷനാണ് തീരുമാനമെടുക്കേണ്ടത്.
കോർപ്പറേഷൻ പുലികളി നടത്താൻ തീരുമാനിക്കുന്ന പക്ഷം മുൻവർഷം അനുവദിച്ച തുക ഈ വർഷവും വിനിയോഗിക്കാൻ അനുമതി നൽകുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി എം.ബി. രാജേഷ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story