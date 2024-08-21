Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    പുലികളി നടത്തണോ എന്ന് തൃശൂർ കോർപറേഷന് തീരുമാനിക്കാം

    നടത്താൻ തീരുമാനിച്ചാൽ ഫണ്ട് വിനിയോഗത്തിന് അനുമതി നൽകും
    പുലികളി നടത്തണോ എന്ന് തൃശൂർ കോർപറേഷന് തീരുമാനിക്കാം
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട് ദുരന്തത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ഓണാഘോഷ പരിപാടികൾ എല്ലാ വർഷത്തെയും പോലെ വിപുലമായി നടത്തേണ്ടതില്ല എന്നാണ് നിലവിൽ സർക്കാർ തീരുമാനിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ പുലികളി നടത്തുന്നത് സംബന്ധിച്ച് തൃശൂർ കോർപ്പറേഷനാണ് തീരുമാനമെടുക്കേണ്ടത്.

    കോർപ്പറേഷൻ പുലികളി നടത്താൻ തീരുമാനിക്കുന്ന പക്ഷം മുൻവർഷം അനുവദിച്ച തുക ഈ വർഷവും വിനിയോഗിക്കാൻ അനുമതി നൽകുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി എം.ബി. രാജേഷ് അറിയിച്ചു.

