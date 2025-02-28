കേരളത്തിൽ ചൂട് 40 ഡിഗ്രി കടന്നു; കണ്ണൂരിൽ 40.2 ഡിഗ്രി സെൽഷ്യസ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Feb 2025 11:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Feb 2025 11:14 PM IST
കേരളത്തിൽ ചൂട് 40 ഡിഗ്രി കടന്നു; കണ്ണൂരിൽ 40.2 ഡിഗ്രി സെൽഷ്യസ്text_fields
News Summary - The temperature in Kerala crossed 40 degrees
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ചൂട് 40 ഡിഗ്രി കടന്നു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ലയിലാണ് ഈ സീസണിൽ ആദ്യമായി ചൂട് 40 ഡിഗ്രി സെൽഷ്യസിന് മുകളിൽ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.
സംസ്ഥാന കാലാവസ്ഥ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം കണ്ണൂർ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ച താപമാപിനിയിൽ ഇന്നലെ 40.2 ഡിഗ്രി സെൽഷ്യസാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. അടുത്ത 24 മണിക്കൂർ സാധാരണയേക്കാൾ രണ്ടുമുതൽ നാല് ഡിഗ്രി സെൽഷ്യസ് വരെ താപനില ഉയരാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.
