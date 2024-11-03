ഓടിത്തുടങ്ങിയ ട്രെയിനിൽ ചാടിക്കയറുന്നതിനിടെ വിദ്യാർഥിനി ട്രാക്കിൽ വീണു - വിഡിയോ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 Nov 2024 12:00 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 Nov 2024 12:19 PM GMT
ഓടിത്തുടങ്ങിയ ട്രെയിനിൽ ചാടിക്കയറുന്നതിനിടെ വിദ്യാർഥിനി ട്രാക്കിൽ വീണു - വിഡിയോtext_fields
കണ്ണൂര്: കണ്ണൂരിൽ ഓടിത്തുടങ്ങിയ ട്രെയിനിൽ ചാടിക്കയറുന്നതിനിടെ ട്രാക്കിലേക്ക് വീണ് പെൺകുട്ടിക്ക് പരിക്ക്. കിളിയന്തറ സ്വദേശിയായ നഴ്സിംഗ് വിദ്യാർഥിനിക്കാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്. രാവിലെ എട്ട് മണിക്ക് പുതുച്ചേരി എക്സ്പ്രസിലാണ് പെൺകുട്ടി ഓടിക്കയറാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചത്.
കണ്ണൂരിലെത്തിയപ്പോൾ സാധനം വാങ്ങാൻ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയതായിരുന്നു. കയറാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചപ്പോൾ പിടിവിട്ട് ട്രാക്കിലേക്ക് വീണു. ട്രെയിൻ പെട്ടെന്ന് നിർത്തി. യാത്രക്കാരും റെയിൽവെ പൊലീസും ചേർന്ന് പെൺകുട്ടിയെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. പെൺകുട്ടിയുടെ പരിക്ക് ഗുരുതരമല്ല.
