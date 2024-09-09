Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    9 Sep 2024 11:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    9 Sep 2024 11:03 AM GMT

    മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു

    മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു
    വണ്ടൂർ: മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തം ബാധിച്ച് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു. നടുവത്ത് ചെമ്മരം ശാന്തിഗ്രാമം പുതിയത്ത് മുസ്തഫയുടെ മകൻ നിയാസ് (23) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ വിദ്യാർഥിയായ നിയാസ് പനിയും മഞ്ഞപ്പിത്തവും ബാധിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:jaundice Death
    News Summary - The student died of jaundice
