Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2024 8:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2024 8:10 AM GMT

    അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിന്റെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ 50 സെ.മീ. കൂടി ഉയർത്തും

    അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിന്റെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ 50 സെ.മീ. കൂടി ഉയർത്തും
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിന്റെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ നിലവിൽ 50 സെ.മീ. ഉയർത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇന്ന് (ജൂൺ- 19) ഉച്ചതിരിഞ്ഞ് 2:30 ന് അത് 50 സെ.മീ. കൂടി (ആകെ 100 സെ.മീ.) ഉയർത്തുമെന്നും സമീപവാസികൾ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്നും കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - The shutters of the stream dam are 50 cm. will also be raised
