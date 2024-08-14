Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 1:39 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 1:39 PM GMT
കുണ്ടള അണക്കെട്ടിലെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ തുറന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - The shutters of the Kundala dam were opened
കൊച്ചി: കുണ്ടള അണക്കെട്ടിലെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ തുറന്നു. ജലനിരപ്പ് പരമാവധി സംഭരണശേഷിയിൽ എത്തിയതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് ഷട്ടർ ഉയർത്തിയത്. രണ്ട് ഷട്ടർ 10 സെൻറീമീറ്റർ ആണ് ഉയർത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.
പുറത്തേക്കൊഴുക്കുന്ന വെള്ളം മാട്ടുപ്പെട്ടി അണക്കെട്ടിലേക്കാണ് എത്തുക. കുണ്ടളയാറിന്റെ തീരത്തുള്ളവർ ജാഗ്രത പുലർത്തണമെന്ന് ഇടുക്കി കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു.
