പേപ്പാറ ഡാമിന്റെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ 2.5 സെ.മീ വീതം ഉയർത്തും

Posted Ondate_range 3 Dec 2023 9:55 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 Dec 2023 9:56 AM GMT
പേപ്പാറ ഡാമിന്റെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ 2.5 സെ.മീ വീതം ഉയർത്തുംtext_fields
News Summary - The shutters of Peppara Dam will be raised by 2.5 cm each
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പേപ്പാറ ഡാമിന്റെ ഷട്ടറുകകൾ ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് 03:45 ന് നാലു ഷട്ടറുകളും 2.5 സെ.മീ വീതം (ആകെ 10 സെ.മീ) ഉയർത്തുമെന്ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരം കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഷട്ടറുകളെല്ലാം നിലവിൽ അടച്ചിട്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്.
