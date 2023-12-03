Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപേപ്പാറ ഡാമിന്റെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2023 9:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2023 9:56 AM GMT

    പേപ്പാറ ഡാമിന്റെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ 2.5 സെ.മീ വീതം ഉയർത്തും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പേപ്പാറ ഡാമിന്റെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ 2.5 സെ.മീ വീതം ഉയർത്തും
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പേപ്പാറ ഡാമിന്റെ ഷട്ടറുകകൾ ഇന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് 03:45 ന് നാലു ഷട്ടറുകളും 2.5 സെ.മീ വീതം (ആകെ 10 സെ.മീ) ഉയർത്തുമെന്ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരം കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഷട്ടറുകളെല്ലാം നിലവിൽ അടച്ചിട്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Peppara Dam
    News Summary - The shutters of Peppara Dam will be raised by 2.5 cm each
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X