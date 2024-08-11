Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    11 Aug 2024 11:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    11 Aug 2024 11:56 AM GMT

    അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിൻറെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ രാത്രി എട്ടിന് 50 സെ.മീറ്റർ കൂടി ഉയർത്തും

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിൻറെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ ഇന്ന് രാത്രി എട്ടിന് 50 സെ.മീറ്റർ കൂടി ഉയർത്തുമെന്ന് തിരുവനന്തപുരം കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു. നിലവിൽ അരുവിക്കര ഡാമിൻറെ ഷട്ടറുകൾ 25 സെ.മീറ്റർ ഉയർത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇന്ന് ( ഓഗസ്റ്റ് - 11) രാത്രി 50 സെ.മീറ്റർ കൂടി ഉയർത്തുന്നതോടെ അത് 75 സെ.മീറ്റർ ആകും. സമീപവാസികൾ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണമെന്നും കലക്ടർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Aruvikara Dam
