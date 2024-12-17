Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightആദിവാസി യുവാവിനെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 7:31 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 7:31 PM IST

    ആദിവാസി യുവാവിനെ വലിച്ചിഴച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ പട്ടികജാതി -ഗോത്ര കമീഷൻ റിപ്പോർട്ട് തേടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആദിവാസി യുവാവിനെ വലിച്ചിഴച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ പട്ടികജാതി -ഗോത്ര കമീഷൻ റിപ്പോർട്ട് തേടി
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട് ജില്ലയിൽ മാന്തവാടി-പുൽപള്ളി റോഡിൽ ആദിവാസി യുവാവിനെ മർദിക്കുകയും റോഡിലൂടെ വലിച്ചിഴക്കുകയും ചെയ്ത് സംഭവത്തിൽ പട്ടികജാതി -ഗോത്ര കമീഷൻ റിപ്പോർട്ട് തേടി. ഭവത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള മാധ്യമവാർത്തയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടത്.

    വിശദമായ അന്വേഷണം നടത്തി ഒരാഴ്ചക്കുള്ളിൽ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ലഭ്യമാക്കാൻ മാനന്തവാടി ഡി.വൈ.എസ്.പിക്കാണ് പട്ടികജാതി പട്ടിക ഗോത്രവർഗ കമീഷൻ നിർദേശം നൽകിയത്

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commissiondragging the tribal youth
    News Summary - The Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commission has sought a report on the incident of dragging the tribal youth
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X