ആദിവാസി യുവാവിനെ വലിച്ചിഴച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ പട്ടികജാതി -ഗോത്ര കമീഷൻ റിപ്പോർട്ട് തേടി

Posted Ondate_range 17 Dec 2024 7:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Dec 2024 7:31 PM IST
ആദിവാസി യുവാവിനെ വലിച്ചിഴച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ പട്ടികജാതി -ഗോത്ര കമീഷൻ റിപ്പോർട്ട് തേടിtext_fields
News Summary - The Scheduled Castes and Tribes Commission has sought a report on the incident of dragging the tribal youth
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട് ജില്ലയിൽ മാന്തവാടി-പുൽപള്ളി റോഡിൽ ആദിവാസി യുവാവിനെ മർദിക്കുകയും റോഡിലൂടെ വലിച്ചിഴക്കുകയും ചെയ്ത് സംഭവത്തിൽ പട്ടികജാതി -ഗോത്ര കമീഷൻ റിപ്പോർട്ട് തേടി. ഭവത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള മാധ്യമവാർത്തയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടത്.
വിശദമായ അന്വേഷണം നടത്തി ഒരാഴ്ചക്കുള്ളിൽ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ലഭ്യമാക്കാൻ മാനന്തവാടി ഡി.വൈ.എസ്.പിക്കാണ് പട്ടികജാതി പട്ടിക ഗോത്രവർഗ കമീഷൻ നിർദേശം നൽകിയത്
