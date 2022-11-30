നവംബർ മാസത്തെ റേഷൻ ഡിസംബർ മൂന്ന് വരെ നീട്ടി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Nov 2022 2:58 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2022-11-30T21:13:53+05:30
നവംബർ മാസത്തെ റേഷൻ ഡിസംബർ മൂന്ന് വരെ നീട്ടിtext_fields
News Summary - The ration for the month of November has been extended till December 3
തിരുവനന്തപുരം : നവംബർ മാസത്തെ റേഷൻ വിതരണം ഡിസംബർ മൂന്നിന് വൈകീട്ട് ഏഴ് വരെ നീട്ടിയതായി മന്ത്രി ജി.ആർ അനിൽ അറിയിച്ചു. നിലവിലെ സമയക്രമം മൂന്നാം തീയതി വരെ തുടരുന്നതാണെന്നും മന്ത്രി അറിയിച്ചു.
