Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Nov 2022 2:58 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-11-30T21:13:53+05:30

    നവംബർ മാസത്തെ റേഷൻ ഡിസംബർ മൂന്ന് വരെ നീട്ടി

    നവംബർ മാസത്തെ റേഷൻ ഡിസംബർ മൂന്ന് വരെ നീട്ടി
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം : നവംബർ മാസത്തെ റേഷൻ വിതരണം ഡിസംബർ മൂന്നിന് വൈകീട്ട് ഏഴ് വരെ നീട്ടിയതായി മന്ത്രി ജി.ആർ അനിൽ അറിയിച്ചു. നിലവിലെ സമയക്രമം മൂന്നാം തീയതി വരെ തുടരുന്നതാണെന്നും മന്ത്രി അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:ration December 3 
    News Summary - The ration for the month of November has been extended till December 3
    X