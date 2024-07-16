Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    16 July 2024 11:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    16 July 2024 11:46 AM GMT

    കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന ആൾ മരിച്ചു

    Raju
    കൽപറ്റ: സുൽത്താൻബത്തേരി നായ്ക്കട്ടിയിൽ കാട്ടാനയുടെ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റ് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന ആൾ മരിച്ചു. കല്ലുമുക്ക് സ്വദേശി രാജുവാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    കാട്ടാനയുടെ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ ഗുരുതര പരിക്കേറ്റ രാജുവിനെ ആദ്യം ബത്തേരിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലും തുടർന്ന് വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സക്കായി കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിലേക്കും മാറ്റിയിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാത്രി എട്ടരയോടെയാണ് ആനയുടെ ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായത്.

    TAGS:Wild Elephant attackdeath news
    News Summary - The person who was being treated died after being injured in the Wild Elephant attack
