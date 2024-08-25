Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന രോഗി കട്ടിലിൽനിന്ന്​ വീണ് മരിച്ചു

    മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന രോഗി കട്ടിലിൽനിന്ന്​ വീണ് മരിച്ചു
    കളമശ്ശേരി: ഗവ. മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന രോഗി കട്ടിലിൽനിന്ന്​ വീണ് മരിച്ചു. വല്ലാർപാടം പനമ്പുകാട് കുന്നത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ ഗിൽബർട്ടാണ്​ (67) മരിച്ചത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി 12നാണ് സംഭവം. കാലിൽ പഴുപ്പുമായി തിങ്കളാഴ്ച മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ എത്തിയ രോഗിയെ ശസ്​ത്രക്രിയക്കുശേഷം ശനിയാഴ്ച വാർഡിൽ കിടത്തിയിരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇതിനിടെയാണ്​ വീണത്​.

    മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റ്​മോർട്ടത്തിനുശേഷം ബന്ധുക്കൾ ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി സംസ്കരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ: സോഫി. മക്കൾ: ഡിയോൺ, മരിയ. അസ്വാഭാവിക മരണത്തിന് കേസെടുത്തതായി പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.

    Accident DeathErnakulam Medical College
    The patient fell off the bed in the medical college and died
