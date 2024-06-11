Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    11 Jun 2024 12:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2024 12:55 AM GMT

    പാസഞ്ചർ ട്രെയിനുകളുടെ നമ്പർ മാറുന്നു

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ പാ​സ​ഞ്ച​ർ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ ന​മ്പ​ർ പു​നഃ​ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​പ്ര​കാ​ര​മാ​ണ് 288 പാ​സ​ഞ്ച​ർ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ കോ​വി​ഡി​നു മു​മ്പു​ള്ള ന​മ്പ​ർ പു​നഃ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. കോ​വി​ഡി​നു ശേ​ഷം പാ​സ​ഞ്ച​ർ ട്രെ​യി​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ ന​മ്പ​ർ പൂ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. പു​നഃ​ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണ​പ്ര​കാ​രം 5, 6, 7 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ക. ജൂ​ലൈ മു​ത​ൽ പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​രും.

    TAGS:NumberPassenger trains
    News Summary - The number of Passenger trains changes
