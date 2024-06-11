പാസഞ്ചർ ട്രെയിനുകളുടെ നമ്പർ മാറുന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Jun 2024 12:55 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Jun 2024 12:55 AM GMT
പാസഞ്ചർ ട്രെയിനുകളുടെ നമ്പർ മാറുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - The number of Passenger trains changes
പാലക്കാട്: ദക്ഷിണ റെയിൽവേ പാസഞ്ചർ ട്രെയിനുകളുടെ നമ്പർ പുനഃക്രമീകരിക്കുന്നു. റെയിൽവേ ബോർഡ് നിർദേശപ്രകാരമാണ് 288 പാസഞ്ചർ ട്രെയിനുകളിൽ കോവിഡിനു മുമ്പുള്ള നമ്പർ പുനഃസ്ഥാപിക്കുന്നത്. കോവിഡിനു ശേഷം പാസഞ്ചർ ട്രെയിനുകളുടെ നമ്പർ പൂജ്യത്തിലാണ് ആരംഭിച്ചത്. പുനഃക്രമീകരണപ്രകാരം 5, 6, 7 നമ്പറുകളിലാണ് തുടങ്ങുക. ജൂലൈ മുതൽ പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വരും.
