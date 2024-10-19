Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
19 Oct 2024
19 Oct 2024
നവീൻ ബാബുവിന്റെ മരണത്തിലെ ദുരൂഹതകൾ നീക്കണം- വി.മുരളീധരൻtext_fields
News Summary - The mysteries of Naveen Babu's death should be removed - V. Muralidharan
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എ.ഡി.എം നവീൻ ബാബുവിന്റെ മരണത്തിൽ ജില്ലാകലക്ടറെ മാറ്റിനിർത്തി അന്വേഷണം വേണമെന്ന് മുൻ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി വി. മുരളീധരൻ. ആരെ രക്ഷിക്കാനാണ് കലക്ടർ കള്ളം പറയുന്നതെന്നും വി.മുരളീധരൻ ചോദിച്ചു. സ്റ്റാഫ് കൌൺസിലാണ് യാത്രയയപ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചതെങ്കിൽ ജില്ലാ പഞ്ചാ.പ്രസിഡന്റ് എങ്ങനെ എത്തി എന്ന ചോദ്യം ബാക്കിയാണ്.
കലക്ടറുടെ ഓഫിസിലേക്ക് മുൻകൂർ അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ കാമറമാന് കയറാനാവില്ലെന്നും വി.മുരളീധരൻ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് പറഞ്ഞു.
