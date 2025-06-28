Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 9:19 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 9:19 PM IST

    കാറിലെത്തിയാൾ ഡിപ്പോയിൽ നിന്ന് വളവുമായി കടന്നു

    Fertilizers theft
    പഴവങ്ങാടിക്കര സർവിസ് സഹകരണ സംഘത്തിന്‍റെ ഡിപ്പോയിൽ നിന്ന് വളവുമായി കടന്ന കാർ 

    റാന്നി: പഴവങ്ങാടിക്കര സർവീസ് സഹകരണ സംഘത്തിന്‍റെ ഇട്ടിയപ്പാറയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന വളം ഡിപ്പോയിൽ നിന്ന് ആഡംബര കാറിലെത്തിയാൾ ഒരു ചാക്ക് വളവുമായി മുങ്ങി. ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരമാണ് സംഭവം.

    സെയിൽസ്മാൻ ചായ കുടിക്കാൻ പോയ സമയം നോക്കി വിരുതൻ 1,720 രൂപ വിലയുള്ള ഒരു ചാക്ക് വളം കാറിലാക്കി കടന്നത്. കടത്തിക്കൊണ്ടു പോയ വളത്തിന്‍റെ പണം സെയിൽസ്മാനിൽ നിന്ന് ഈടാക്കാനാണ് ബാങ്കിന്‍റെ നീക്കം.

    കാറിന്‍റെ ചിത്രം സി.സി.ടി.വിയിൽ തെളിഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ട്. സംഭവത്തിൽ അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:theftfertilizerpathanamthtitta
    News Summary - The man who got into the car and passed out of the depot with a Fertilizer
