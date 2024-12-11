Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 3:46 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Dec 2024 3:46 PM GMT

    ഇരുമ്പുകമ്പി വൈദ്യുതി ലൈനിൽ തട്ടി; രണ്ടു പേർക്ക് പൊള്ളലേറ്റു, ഒരാളുടെ നില അതിഗുരുതരം

    vehicle accident
    കോഴഞ്ചേരി: തടിയൂർ കോളഭാഗത്ത് റൂഫിങ്​ ജോലിക്കിടെ ഇരുമ്പ്​ കമ്പി വൈദ്യുതിലൈനിൽ തട്ടിയുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ടുപേർക്ക് പൊള്ളലേറ്റു.

    ഓതറ സ്വദേശി ഗോപേഷ് (45), തടിയൂർ കൈപ്പുഴശ്ശേരി ഷിജു (35) എന്നിവർക്കാണ് പൊള്ളലേറ്റത്. ഗോപേഷിന്‍റെ നില അതിഗുരുതരമാണ്.

    ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട്​ അഞ്ചിനാണ് അപകടം. ഇരുവരെയും കോഴഞ്ചേരിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:AccidentElectric Shock
    News Summary - The iron ore hit the power line; Two people were injured, one in critical condition
