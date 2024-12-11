ഇരുമ്പുകമ്പി വൈദ്യുതി ലൈനിൽ തട്ടി; രണ്ടു പേർക്ക് പൊള്ളലേറ്റു, ഒരാളുടെ നില അതിഗുരുതരം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Dec 2024 3:46 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Dec 2024 3:46 PM GMT
ഇരുമ്പുകമ്പി വൈദ്യുതി ലൈനിൽ തട്ടി; രണ്ടു പേർക്ക് പൊള്ളലേറ്റു, ഒരാളുടെ നില അതിഗുരുതരംtext_fields
News Summary - The iron ore hit the power line; Two people were injured, one in critical condition
കോഴഞ്ചേരി: തടിയൂർ കോളഭാഗത്ത് റൂഫിങ് ജോലിക്കിടെ ഇരുമ്പ് കമ്പി വൈദ്യുതിലൈനിൽ തട്ടിയുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ടുപേർക്ക് പൊള്ളലേറ്റു.
ഓതറ സ്വദേശി ഗോപേഷ് (45), തടിയൂർ കൈപ്പുഴശ്ശേരി ഷിജു (35) എന്നിവർക്കാണ് പൊള്ളലേറ്റത്. ഗോപേഷിന്റെ നില അതിഗുരുതരമാണ്.
ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചിനാണ് അപകടം. ഇരുവരെയും കോഴഞ്ചേരിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
