Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 31 Aug 2024 2:34 PM GMT
    date_range 31 Aug 2024 2:34 PM GMT

    ഗുഡ്സ്​ ട്രെയിൻ തകരാറിലായി; റെയില്‍ ഗതാഗതം രണ്ടു മണിക്കൂർ തടസപ്പെട്ടു

    train service
    ഒല്ലൂര്‍ (തൃശൂർ): ചിയ്യാരം നസ്രാണി പാലത്തിനടുത്ത്​ ഗുഡ്‌സ് ട്രെയിൻ തകരാറിലായതിനെ തുടർന്ന്​ റെയില്‍ ഗതാഗതം രണ്ടു മണിക്കൂര്‍ തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു. വന്ദേ ഭാരത് അടക്കമുള്ള ട്രെയിനുകൾ വൈകി. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 9.30ഓടെയാണ് തൃശൂര്‍ ഭാഗത്തേക്കുള്ള ഗുഡ്‌സ് ട്രെയിന്‍ തകരാറിലായത്.

    ഒന്നര മണിക്കൂറിനുശേഷം മറ്റൊരു എൻജിന്‍ എത്തിച്ചാണ് ഇത്​ നീക്കിയത്. വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള ആറ് ദീര്‍ഘദൂര ​ട്രെയിനുകള്‍ പല സ്റ്റേഷനുകളിലായി പിടിച്ചിട്ടു.

    രാവിലെ 9.45നുള്ള വന്ദേ ഭാരത് ഒല്ലൂര്‍ സ്റ്റേഷനില്‍ രണ്ടു മണിക്കൂര്‍ കുടുങ്ങി. ട്രെയിനുകൾ വൈകിയത്​ വിവിധ പരീക്ഷകള്‍ക്കു പോയ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക്​ വിനയായി.

    TAGS:goods trainbroke downrain services
    News Summary - The goods train broke down; Rail traffic was disrupted for two hours
