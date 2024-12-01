Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    1 Dec 2024 11:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 Dec 2024 11:21 AM GMT

    കൊല്ലം നഗരത്തിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ചിരുന്ന ഫ്ലെക്സ് ബോർഡുകൾ ഹൈകോടതി ജഡ്ജിയുടെ ഇടപെടലിനെ തുടർന്ന് നീക്കം ചെയ്തു

    കൊല്ലം നഗരത്തിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ചിരുന്ന ഫ്ലെക്സ് ബോർഡുകൾ ഹൈകോടതി ജഡ്ജിയുടെ ഇടപെടലിനെ തുടർന്ന് നീക്കം ചെയ്തു
    കൊല്ലം: കൊല്ലം നഗരത്തിൽ ചിന്നക്കടയിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ചിരുന്ന ഫ്ലെക്സ് ബോർഡുകൾ ഹൈകോടതി ജഡ്ജിയുടെ ഇടപെടലിനെ തുടർന്ന് നീക്കം ചെയ്തു. യാത്രക്കാരുടെ കാഴ്ച മറച്ച് ഫ്ലക്സ് ബോർഡുകൾ നിറഞ്ഞ ചിന്നക്കട റൗണ്ടും പരിസരവുമാണ് കൊല്ലത്ത് കോടതി സമുച്ചയ ശിലാസ്ഥാപനത്തിനെത്തിയ ഹൈകോടതി ജഡ്ജി ദേവൻ രാമൻചന്ദ്രൻ നേരിൽ കണ്ടു.

    തുടർന്ന് കോർപ്പറേഷൻ സെക്രട്ടറിയെ വിളിച്ചു വരുത്തി. ബോർഡുകൾ ഉടൻ മാറ്റണമെന്ന് കർശന നിർദേശം ജഡ്ജി ദേവൻ രാമൻചന്ദ്രൻ നൽകുകയായിരുന്നു. അതോടെ കോർപറേഷൻ ബോർഡുകൾ നീക്കം ചെയ്തു. റോഡരികിൽ ഫ്ലക്സ് ബോർഡുകൾ സ്ഥാപിക്കരുതെന്നാണ് കോടതി ഉത്തരവ്.

    High Court judge flex boards
    News Summary - The flex boards installed in Kollam city were removed following the intervention of the High Court judge
