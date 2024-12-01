കൊല്ലം നഗരത്തിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ചിരുന്ന ഫ്ലെക്സ് ബോർഡുകൾ ഹൈകോടതി ജഡ്ജിയുടെ ഇടപെടലിനെ തുടർന്ന് നീക്കം ചെയ്തു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 Dec 2024 11:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 Dec 2024 11:21 AM GMT
കൊല്ലം നഗരത്തിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ചിരുന്ന ഫ്ലെക്സ് ബോർഡുകൾ ഹൈകോടതി ജഡ്ജിയുടെ ഇടപെടലിനെ തുടർന്ന് നീക്കം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
News Summary - The flex boards installed in Kollam city were removed following the intervention of the High Court judge
കൊല്ലം: കൊല്ലം നഗരത്തിൽ ചിന്നക്കടയിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ചിരുന്ന ഫ്ലെക്സ് ബോർഡുകൾ ഹൈകോടതി ജഡ്ജിയുടെ ഇടപെടലിനെ തുടർന്ന് നീക്കം ചെയ്തു. യാത്രക്കാരുടെ കാഴ്ച മറച്ച് ഫ്ലക്സ് ബോർഡുകൾ നിറഞ്ഞ ചിന്നക്കട റൗണ്ടും പരിസരവുമാണ് കൊല്ലത്ത് കോടതി സമുച്ചയ ശിലാസ്ഥാപനത്തിനെത്തിയ ഹൈകോടതി ജഡ്ജി ദേവൻ രാമൻചന്ദ്രൻ നേരിൽ കണ്ടു.
തുടർന്ന് കോർപ്പറേഷൻ സെക്രട്ടറിയെ വിളിച്ചു വരുത്തി. ബോർഡുകൾ ഉടൻ മാറ്റണമെന്ന് കർശന നിർദേശം ജഡ്ജി ദേവൻ രാമൻചന്ദ്രൻ നൽകുകയായിരുന്നു. അതോടെ കോർപറേഷൻ ബോർഡുകൾ നീക്കം ചെയ്തു. റോഡരികിൽ ഫ്ലക്സ് ബോർഡുകൾ സ്ഥാപിക്കരുതെന്നാണ് കോടതി ഉത്തരവ്.
