Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightബോട്ടിൽ കടലിൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 31 May 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 May 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    ബോട്ടിൽ കടലിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    fisherman rescue
    cancel

    കണ്ണൂര്‍: മത്സ്യബന്ധന ബോട്ടില്‍ കടലില്‍ കുടുങ്ങിയ മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചെ ഒരു മണിയോടെയാണ് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശികളായ നൗഫൽ, ജലാൽ എന്നിവരെ കോസ്റ്റല്‍ പൊലീസും മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികളും ചേര്‍ന്ന് രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    മാഹിയിൽ നിന്ന് 10 നോട്ടിക്കൽ മൈൽ അകലെയായിരുന്നു രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം. മത്സ്യബന്ധന ബോട്ടില്‍ എത്തിയാണ് കോസ്റ്റല്‍ പൊലീസ് രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനം നടത്തിയത്. രണ്ടു പേരെയും തലശ്ശേരി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:fishermenrescued
    News Summary - The fishermen who were stuck in the sea in the boat were rescued
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick