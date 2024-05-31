ബോട്ടിൽ കടലിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 May 2024 2:27 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 May 2024 2:27 AM GMT
ബോട്ടിൽ കടലിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
കണ്ണൂര്: മത്സ്യബന്ധന ബോട്ടില് കടലില് കുടുങ്ങിയ മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഇന്ന് പുലര്ച്ചെ ഒരു മണിയോടെയാണ് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശികളായ നൗഫൽ, ജലാൽ എന്നിവരെ കോസ്റ്റല് പൊലീസും മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളികളും ചേര്ന്ന് രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.
മാഹിയിൽ നിന്ന് 10 നോട്ടിക്കൽ മൈൽ അകലെയായിരുന്നു രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം. മത്സ്യബന്ധന ബോട്ടില് എത്തിയാണ് കോസ്റ്റല് പൊലീസ് രക്ഷാപ്രവര്ത്തനം നടത്തിയത്. രണ്ടു പേരെയും തലശ്ശേരി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
