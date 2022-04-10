cancel By വെബ് ഡെസ്ക് Listen to this Article തൃശൂർ: തൃശൂരിൽ അച്ഛനെയും അമ്മയെയും മകൻ വെട്ടിക്കൊന്നു. തൃശൂർ ഇഞ്ചക്കുണ്ട് സ്വദേശികളായ കുട്ടൻ (60), ഭാര്യ ചന്ദ്രിക (55) എന്നിവരാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. കൊലപാതകം നടത്തിയ മകൻ അനീഷ് (30) ഒളിവിലാണ്. Show Full Article

News Summary -

The father and mother hacked the son to death in thrissur