Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
Login
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഅച്ഛനെയും അമ്മയെയും...
Kerala
Posted On
date_range 10 April 2022 4:49 AM GMT
Updated On
date_range 2022-04-10T10:32:38+05:30

അച്ഛനെയും അമ്മയെയും മകൻ വെട്ടിക്കൊന്നു

text_fields
bookmark_border
thrissur murder
cancel
Listen to this Article

തൃശൂർ: തൃശൂരിൽ അച്ഛനെയും അമ്മയെയും മകൻ വെട്ടിക്കൊന്നു. തൃശൂർ ഇഞ്ചക്കുണ്ട് സ്വദേശികളായ കുട്ടൻ (60), ഭാര്യ ചന്ദ്രിക (55) എന്നിവരാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. കൊലപാതകം നടത്തിയ മകൻ അനീഷ് (30) ഒളിവിലാണ്.

Show Full Article
TAGS:hacked crime 
News Summary - The father and mother hacked the son to death in thrissur
OTHER STORIES
Next Story
X
X