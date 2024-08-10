ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ബസിന്റെ ഡോറിൽ നിന്നും വീണ കണ്ടക്ടർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ബസിന്റെ ഡോറിൽ നിന്നും വീണ കണ്ടക്ടർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യംtext_fields
News Summary - The conductor fell from the door of the running bus and met a tragic end
കോട്ടക്കൽ: ഓടിക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന സ്വകാര്യബസിന്റെ ഡോറിൽ നിന്നും വീണ ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ കണ്ടക്ടർ മരിച്ചു. കൊളത്തൂർ സ്വദേശി മൻസൂറാണ് (30) ചങ്കുവെട്ടിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയവെ ശനിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ മരിച്ചത്.
വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം അഞ്ചരയോടെ ദേശീയപാതയിൽ ചങ്കുവെട്ടിക്ക് സമീപം പറമ്പിലങ്ങാടിയിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം. കോട്ടക്കൽ നിന്നും വളാഞ്ചേരിയിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന അറഫ ബസിൽ നിന്നും മൻസൂർ വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു.
