Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 7 July 2025 10:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 July 2025 10:44 PM IST

    കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിന്‍റെ സംരക്ഷണഭിത്തി ഇടിഞ്ഞു; വാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് കേടുപാട്

    കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിന്‍റെ സംരക്ഷണഭിത്തി ഇടിഞ്ഞു; വാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് കേടുപാട്
    കോഴിക്കോട്: കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിന്റെ സംരക്ഷണഭിത്തി ഇടിഞ്ഞു. ഡെന്റൽ കോളജിനോട് ചേർന്ന സംരക്ഷണ ഭിത്തിയാണ് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാത്രി തകർന്ന് വീണത്. കല്ലുകൾ പതിച്ച് റോഡരികിൽ പാർക്ക് ചെയ്തിരുന്ന രണ്ടു വാഹനങ്ങൾക്ക് കേടുപാടുകൾ സംഭവിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല.

    കാലപ്പഴക്കമുള്ള സംരക്ഷണഭിത്തി അപകടാവസ്ഥയിലാണെന്ന് നേരത്തെ പരാതി ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നെങ്കിലും നടപടികളൊന്നും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Kozhikode Medical CollegeCollapsecompound wall
    News Summary - The compound wall of Kozhikode Medical College has collapsed.
