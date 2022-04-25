തുണിക്കടക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 April 2022 1:33 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2022-04-25T19:48:27+05:30
തുണിക്കടക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - The clothing store caught fire
നാഗർകോവിൽ: ബീച്ച് ജങ്ഷനിൽ തുണിക്കടയിൽ പുലർച്ചെ ഉണ്ടായ തീപിടുത്തത്തിൽ വസ്ത്രങ്ങൾ പൂർണമായി കത്തി നശിച്ചു. നാഗർകോവിൽ അഗ്നിശമന സേന വിഭാഗം എത്തി രണ്ട് മണിക്കൂർ പരിശ്രമിച്ചാണ് തീ കെടുത്തിയത്. ഷോട്ട് സർക്യൂട്ട് ആണ് അപകട കാരണം എന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം. ചെട്ടികുളം സ്വദേശി ലിജിന്റെ കടയിലാണ് തീപിടുത്തം ഉണ്ടായത്. നാശനഷ്ടം കണക്കാക്കിയിട്ടില്ല.
