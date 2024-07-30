Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightരക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 July 2024 3:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 July 2024 3:35 AM GMT

    രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം എകോപിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി; അഞ്ച് മന്ത്രിമാർ വയനാട്ടിലേക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം എകോപിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി; അഞ്ച് മന്ത്രിമാർ വയനാട്ടിലേക്ക്
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വയനാട്ടിൽ ഉണ്ടായ ഉരുൾപൊട്ടലിൽ സാധ്യമായ എല്ലാ രക്ഷാ പ്രവർത്തനവും ഏകോപിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ പറഞ്ഞു. വനം വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രി എ.കെ ശശീന്ദ്രൻ സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് എത്തി. മന്ത്രി രാമചന്ദ്രൻ കടന്നപ്പള്ളിയും അല്പസമയത്തിലകം എത്തിച്ചേരും.

    മന്ത്രിമാരായ മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസ്, കെ.രാജൻ, ഒ.ആർ.കേളു എന്നിവർ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് നിന്ന് വ്യോമ മാർഗ്ഗം വയനാട്ടിൽ എത്തും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Wayanad landslideMeppadi landslideKerala
    News Summary - The Chief Minister will coordinate the rescue operation; Five ministers to the disaster site
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick