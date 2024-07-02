കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാറിന് പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തെ അടിച്ചമർത്താനാവില്ല; ന്യൂനപക്ഷ വിരുദ്ധതക്കെതിരെ പോരാടും -അഡ്വ. ഹാരിസ് ബീരാൻ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
2 July 2024
2 July 2024
കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാറിന് പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തെ അടിച്ചമർത്താനാവില്ല; ന്യൂനപക്ഷ വിരുദ്ധതക്കെതിരെ പോരാടും -അഡ്വ. ഹാരിസ് ബീരാൻtext_fields
News Summary - The central government cannot suppress the opposition; Will fight against anti-minority -Adv. Haris Beeran
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാറിന് ഇത്തവണ പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തെ അടിച്ചമർത്താൻ സാധിക്കില്ലെന്ന് അഡ്വ. ഹാരിസ് ബീരാൻ എം.പി. ന്യൂനപക്ഷ വിരുദ്ധതക്കും ഭരണഘടനാ വിരുദ്ധ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കുമെതിരെ പ്രതിപക്ഷം പോരാടുമെന്നും ഹാരിസ് ബീരാൻ പറഞ്ഞു.
ചർച്ചകളില്ലാതെയാണ് പാർലമെന്റിൽ ഇപ്പോൾ ബില്ലുകൾ പാസാക്കുന്നത്. കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാർ കേരളത്തെ സാമ്പത്തികമായി ഞെരുക്കുന്നു. ഫെഡറലിസം പൂർണതോതിൽ നടപ്പിലാക്കാൻ സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാറിനൊപ്പം നിൽക്കുമെന്നും ഹാരിസ് ബീരാൻ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
പാർട്ടി തന്നെ ഏൽപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് വലിയ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമാണെന്നും ഹാരിസ് ബീരാൻ കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.
