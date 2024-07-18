Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightക്വാറി കുളത്തിൽ വീണ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2024 1:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2024 1:48 AM GMT

    ക്വാറി കുളത്തിൽ വീണ അന്യ സംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    dead body
    cancel

    മലപ്പുറം: മഞ്ചേരിയിൽ ക്വാറി കുളത്തിൽ വീണ അന്യ സംസ്ഥാന തൊഴിലാളിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി. ഒഡീഷ സ്വദേശി ദിഷക്ക് മാണ്ഡ്യക (21) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. മലപ്പുറം പയ്യനാടാണ് സംഭവം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:dead body
    News Summary - The body of worker who fell into the quarry pool was found
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick