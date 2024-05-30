Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2024 7:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2024 7:49 AM GMT

    മണിമലയാറ്റിൽ കാണാതായ യുവാവിന്‍റെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി

    deadbody
    കാഞ്ഞിരപ്പള്ളി (കോട്ടയം): മണിമലയാറ്റിൽ കാണാതായ യുവാവിന്‍റെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി. കല്ലേപ്പാലം കളപ്പുരയ്ക്കൽ തിലകന്‍റെ (46) മൃതദേഹമാണ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    ചേനപ്പാടി ഇടയാറ്റുകാവ് കടവിൽ നിന്നാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. രണ്ട് ദിവസം മുമ്പ് മു​​​ണ്ട​​​ക്ക​​​യ​​​ത്തുവെച്ചാണ്​ തിലകൻ ​ഒ​​​ഴു​​​ക്കി​​​ൽ​​​പെ​​​ട്ടത്.

