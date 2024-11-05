Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 6:27 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 6:27 AM GMT

    പത്രവിതരണത്തിനിടെ ഏജന്‍റിന്‍റെ ഇലക്ട്രിക് സ്കൂട്ടർ കത്തി നശിച്ചു

    പത്രവിതരണത്തിനിടെ ഏജന്‍റിന്‍റെ ഇലക്ട്രിക് സ്കൂട്ടർ കത്തി നശിച്ചു
    മലപ്പുറം: പത്രവിതരണത്തിന് പോകുന്നതിനിടെ ഏജന്റിന്റെ ഇലക്ട്രിക് സ്കൂട്ടർ കത്തിനശിച്ചു. ‘മാധ്യമം’ മേൽമുറി വലിയാട്ടപ്പടി ഏജന്‍റ്​ മുഹമ്മദ്​ ഹനീഫയുടെ സ്​കൂട്ടറിനാണ് തീപിടിച്ചത്​. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ആറിന്​

    കൊളായി റോഡിൽ മഅദിൻ പോളി ടെക്​നികിന്​ സമീപമാണ്​ സംഭവം. പത്രവിതരണം നടത്തുന്ന നൗഫലാണ്​ വണ്ടി ഓടിച്ചിരുന്നത്​. ഓടുന്നതിനിടെ ശബ്​ദവും പുക ഉയരുന്നത്​ കണ്ട്​ നൗഫൽ വണ്ടി നിർത്തി ഇറങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. സ്കൂട്ടർ പൂർണമായും കത്തിനശിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Electric scooterNewspaper deliveryscooter caught fireMalappuaram
    News Summary - The agent's electric scooter caught fire while delivering the newspaper
