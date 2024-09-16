Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
16 Sep 2024
16 Sep 2024
ഹോം നഴ്സിങ് ജോലി വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്ത് യുവതിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ പ്രതി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - The accused was arrested in the incident of molesting a young woman by offering her a home nursing job
കോഴിക്കോട്: ഹോം നഴ്സിങ് ജോലി വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്ത് യുവതിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ പ്രതി പിടിയിൽ. മലപ്പുറം എടവണ്ണപ്പാറ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് അഷ്റഫ് ആണ് പിടിയിലായത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം ആഗസ്റ്റിലായിരുന്നു കേസിന് ആസ്പദായ സംഭവം. പ്രതി കണ്ണൂരിൽ ഒളിവിൽ കഴിയുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടിയത്. യുവതിക്ക് ജോലി വാഗ്ദാനം ചെയ്തശേഷം പീഡിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് പരാതി. സംഭവത്തില് യുവാവിനെതിരെ പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തിരുന്നു. തുടര്ന്ന് പ്രതി ഒളിവിൽ കഴിയുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് പൊലീസ് പിടികൂടിയത്. പ്രതിയുടെ അറസ്റ്റ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
