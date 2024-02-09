Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightദമ്പതികളെ അക്രമിച്ച...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 7:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 7:21 AM GMT

    ദമ്പതികളെ അക്രമിച്ച കേസിലെ പ്രതി അറസ്‌റ്റിൽ​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ​ത്മ​രാ​ജ​ൻ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ​ത്മ​രാ​ജ​ൻ

    ഹ​രി​പ്പാ​ട്: പു​ര​യി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​തി​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു ക​യ​റി മ​ണ്ണെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്ത സ്ഥ​ലം ഉ​ട​മ കു​മാ​ര​പു​രം ത​മ​ല്ല​ക്ക​ൽ രാ​ജു, ഭാ​ര്യ ദേ​വ​യാ​നി എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി കു​മാ​ര​പു​രം പു​ത്ത​ൻ പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​ത്മ​രാ​ജ​നെ (58) പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളെ മ​ൺ​വെ​ട്ടി​യും വ​ടി​യും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ത​ല​ക്ക്​ അ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ ഇ​രു​വ​രും ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ള​ജ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​ണ്. പ്ര​തി​യെ കോ​ട​തി റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime NewsAlappuzha NewsAsssaulting
    News Summary - The accused in the case of assaulting the couple is under arrest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X