Posted Ondate_range 9 Feb 2024 7:21 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Feb 2024 7:21 AM GMT
ദമ്പതികളെ അക്രമിച്ച കേസിലെ പ്രതി അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - The accused in the case of assaulting the couple is under arrest
ഹരിപ്പാട്: പുരയിടത്തിൽ അതിക്രമിച്ചു കയറി മണ്ണെടുക്കുന്നത് ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത സ്ഥലം ഉടമ കുമാരപുരം തമല്ലക്കൽ രാജു, ഭാര്യ ദേവയാനി എന്നിവരെ ആക്രമിച്ച കേസിൽ പ്രതി കുമാരപുരം പുത്തൻ പറമ്പിൽ പത്മരാജനെ (58) പിടികൂടി. ദമ്പതികളെ മൺവെട്ടിയും വടിയും ഉപയോഗിച്ച് തലക്ക് അടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. പരിക്കേറ്റ ഇരുവരും ആലപ്പുഴ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലാണ്. പ്രതിയെ കോടതി റിമാൻഡ് ചെയ്തു.
