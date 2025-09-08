Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    8 Sept 2025 7:31 AM IST
    8 Sept 2025 7:31 AM IST

    താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ കാർ തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞു

    താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ കാർ തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞു
    താമരശ്ശേരി: താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട കാർ തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞു. ചുരം ഒമ്പതാം വളവിനു താഴെയാണ് അപകടം.

    ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി ചുരം കയറുകയായിരുന്ന കാറാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട് മറിഞ്ഞത്. കാറിൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്ന 4 പേർ പരിക്കേൽക്കാതെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു.


