താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ കാർ തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞു

Posted Ondate_range 8 Sept 2025 7:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Sept 2025 7:31 AM IST
താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ കാർ തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞുtext_fields
News Summary - thamarassery churam accident
താമരശ്ശേരി: താമരശ്ശേരി ചുരത്തിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട കാർ തലകീഴായി മറിഞ്ഞു. ചുരം ഒമ്പതാം വളവിനു താഴെയാണ് അപകടം.
ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി ചുരം കയറുകയായിരുന്ന കാറാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട് മറിഞ്ഞത്. കാറിൽ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്ന 4 പേർ പരിക്കേൽക്കാതെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു.
