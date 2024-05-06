Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightതലശ്ശേരി നഗരസഭ വൈസ്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 6 May 2024 4:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 May 2024 4:08 AM GMT

    തലശ്ശേരി നഗരസഭ വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ വാഴയിൽ ശശി നിര്യാതനായി; നഗരസഭ പരിധിയിൽ ഹർത്താൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Vazhayil Sasi
    cancel

    തലശ്ശേരി: നഗരസഭ വൈസ് ചെയർമാനും സി.പി.എം തലശ്ശേരി ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗവുമായ വാഴയിൽ ശശി (65) നിര്യാതനായി. കോഴിക്കോട് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിരുന്നു.

    രാവിലെ 10 മണിക്ക് സി.പി.എം. ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി ഓഫിസിലും ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരു മണിക്ക് നഗരസഭ ഓഫീസ് പരിസരത്തും മൃതദേഹം പൊതുദർശനത്തിന് വെക്കും. സംസ്കാരം വൈകുന്നേരം നാല് മണിക്ക് നിദ്ര തീരത്ത് നടക്കും. തുടർന്ന് അനുശോചന യോഗം ചേരും.

    രണ്ട് മണി മുതൽ 4 മണി വരെ തലശ്ശേരി നഗരസഭ പരിധിയിൽ ഹർത്താൽ ആചരിക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Thalassery MunicipalityVazhayil Sasi
    News Summary - Thalassery Municipality Vice Chairman Vazhayil Sasi passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X