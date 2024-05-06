തലശ്ശേരി നഗരസഭ വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ വാഴയിൽ ശശി നിര്യാതനായി; നഗരസഭ പരിധിയിൽ ഹർത്താൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 May 2024 4:06 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 May 2024 4:08 AM GMT
തലശ്ശേരി നഗരസഭ വൈസ് ചെയർമാൻ വാഴയിൽ ശശി നിര്യാതനായി; നഗരസഭ പരിധിയിൽ ഹർത്താൽtext_fields
News Summary - Thalassery Municipality Vice Chairman Vazhayil Sasi passed away
തലശ്ശേരി: നഗരസഭ വൈസ് ചെയർമാനും സി.പി.എം തലശ്ശേരി ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗവുമായ വാഴയിൽ ശശി (65) നിര്യാതനായി. കോഴിക്കോട് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിൽസയിലായിരുന്നു.
രാവിലെ 10 മണിക്ക് സി.പി.എം. ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റി ഓഫിസിലും ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒരു മണിക്ക് നഗരസഭ ഓഫീസ് പരിസരത്തും മൃതദേഹം പൊതുദർശനത്തിന് വെക്കും. സംസ്കാരം വൈകുന്നേരം നാല് മണിക്ക് നിദ്ര തീരത്ത് നടക്കും. തുടർന്ന് അനുശോചന യോഗം ചേരും.
രണ്ട് മണി മുതൽ 4 മണി വരെ തലശ്ശേരി നഗരസഭ പരിധിയിൽ ഹർത്താൽ ആചരിക്കും.
