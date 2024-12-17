Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 9:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 9:42 PM IST

    ജനശതാബ്​ദിക്ക് ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരിയിൽ താൽക്കാലിക സ്റ്റോപ്

    ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി: മന്നം ജയന്തിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് കണ്ണൂർ-തിരുവനന്തപുരം ജനശതാബ്ദി എക്സ്പ്രസിന് ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരിയിൽ താൽക്കാലിക സ്റ്റോപ് അനുവദിച്ചതായി കൊടിക്കുന്നിൽ സുരേഷ് എം.പി അറിയിച്ചു.

    ഡിസംബർ 31, ജനുവരി ഒന്ന്​, രണ്ട്​ തീയതികളിൽ ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി പെരുന്നയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന വിവിധ പരിപാടികളിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതിന്​ എത്തുന്നവർക്ക്​ ഇത്​ ഗുണകരമാകുമെന്ന്​ അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.

    X