Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 2:12 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 2:12 PM GMT

    രാജ്യറാണി എക്‌സ്‌പ്രസിന് താൽകാലിക അധിക കോച്ച്

    Rajya Rani Express
    പാലക്കാട്: തിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കുന്നതിന് നിലമ്പൂർ റോഡിൽ നിന്ന് പുറപ്പെടുന്ന നിലമ്പൂർ റോഡ്-തിരുവനന്തപുരം നോർത്ത് രാജ്യറാണി എക്‌സ്‌പ്രസിന് (ട്രെയിൻ നമ്പർ 16350) ഒക്ടോബർ 25ന് ഒരു അധിക ജനറൽ സെക്കൻഡ് ക്ലാസ് കോച്ച് താൽകാലികമായി അനുവദിച്ചതായി റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:indian railwayRajya Rani Expressadditional coach
