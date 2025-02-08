Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 10:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2025 10:03 AM IST

    സിനിമ-സീരിയൽ നടൻ സി.പി.എം സമ്മേളനം കഴിഞ്ഞ് മടങ്ങവേ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    തൊടുപുഴ: തമിഴ് സിനിമ-സീരിയൽ നടൻ കെ.സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യൻ (57) കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. സി.പി.എം ഇടുക്കി ജില്ല സമ്മേളനം കഴിഞ്ഞ് തൊടുപുഴയിൽ നിന്ന് മടങ്ങിയ സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യൻ അടിമാലിയിൽ വെച്ച് കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചു.

    സി.പി.എം ഇക്കാനഗർ ബ്രാഞ്ച് മുൻ സെക്രട്ടറിയാണ്. മൈന, കുംകി, കഴുക് തുടങ്ങിയ ഒട്ടേറെ തമിഴ് സിനിമയിൽ അഭിനയിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഭാര്യ: പാർവതി.

    മക്കൾ: വിദ്യ, വിവേക്. മരുമക്കൾ: കാർത്തിക്, അഭിരാമി. സംസ്കാരം ശനിയാഴ്ച നടക്കും.

    TAGS:passes awayCPMK. SubramanianTamil film actor
    News Summary - Tamil film actor K. Subramanian passes away
