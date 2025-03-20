Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    20 March 2025 8:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    20 March 2025 8:14 PM IST

    അധിക തിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ വേനൽക്കാല പ്രത്യേക ട്രെയിൻ

    Train Service
    പാലക്കാട്: വേനൽക്കാല അവധി ദിവസങ്ങളിലെ അധിക തിരക്ക് ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ ലോക്മാന്യ തിലക്-തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ സ്പെഷൽ (01063) ഏപ്രിൽ മൂന്നു മുതൽ മേയ് 29 വരെയും തിരുവനന്തപുരം-ലോക്മാന്യ തിലക് ഫെസ്റ്റിവൽ സ്പെഷൽ (01064) ഏപ്രിൽ അഞ്ചു മുതൽ മേയ് 31 വരെയും പ്രത്യേക സർവിസ് നടത്തും.

    TAGS:indian railwayspecial trainsummer special train
