Madhyamam
    Kerala
    4 Jan 2025 7:23 AM IST
    4 Jan 2025 7:23 AM IST

    നിറമാടാൻ പെരുന്തച്ചനും ചന്തുവും വൈശാലിയും

    കോഴിക്കോട് സിൽവർഹിൽസ് സ്‌കൂൾ ടീം ജില്ലാ കലോത്സവത്തിൽ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച

    സംഘനൃത്തം

    ഹയർസെക്കൻഡറി വിഭാഗം സംഘനൃത്തത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ കോഴിക്കോട് സിൽവർഹിൽസ് സ്‌കൂളിലെ നർത്തികമാരെത്തുന്നത് എം.ടി വാസുദേവൻ നായരുടെ മൂന്ന് തിരക്കഥകളുമായാണ്. പുസ്തകത്തിലൂടെ വേദിയിലേക്കിറങ്ങിയെത്തും വിധത്തിലാണ് ആവിഷ്‌കാരം. എം.ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യ സരസ്വതി ടീച്ചറുടെ ശിഷ്യനായ വിനീതാണ് നൃത്താവിഷ്‌കാരത്തിന്റെ ശിൽപി. പത്ത് മിനിറ്റിനുള്ളിൽ മൂന്ന് തിരക്കഥയും നൃത്താവിഷ്‌കാരത്തിലൂടെ സദസിന് മുന്നിലെത്തും.

    TAGS:StudentsScreenplayKerala State School Kalolsavam 2025M.T Vasudevan NairGroup Dance
    News Summary - Students with Screenplays of M.T Vasudevan Nair for Group Dance in kerala school kalolsavam
