    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Dec 2025 10:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Dec 2025 10:54 AM IST

    വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കാണാനില്ലെന്ന്​ പരാതി

    കോഴിക്കോട്: കുറ്റിക്കാട്ടൂർ ഗവ. ഹൈസ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാർഥിയെ കാണാനില്ലെന്ന്​ പരാതി. ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവർ ഹാരിസ്​ കളത്തിലിന്‍റെ മകൻ ഫുആദിനെയാണ്​ (15) തിങ്കളാഴ്ച മുതൽ കാണാതായത്​.

    സ്കൂളിൽനിന്ന്​ ഉച്ചക്ക്​ ഒരുമണിക്ക്​ പ്രാർഥനക്കായി പള്ളിയിൽ പോയ ഫുആദ്​​ പിന്നീട്​ ക്ലാസിലോ വീട്ടിലോ എത്തിയിട്ടില്ലെന്ന്​ പിതാവ്​ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ്​ പൊലീസിൽ നൽകിയ പരാതിയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു. കണ്ടെത്തുന്നവർ തൊട്ടടുത്ത പൊലീസ്​ സ്​റ്റേഷനിലോ 9037157108,9544706133 നമ്പറുകളിലോ അറിയിക്കണം.

