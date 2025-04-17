മദ്റസയിലേക്ക് പോയ 12കാരിയെ തെരുവുനായ് ആക്രമിച്ചു; തലയ്ക്കും ദേഹത്തും സാരമായി പരിക്ക്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 April 2025 9:55 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 April 2025 9:55 AM IST
മദ്റസയിലേക്ക് പോയ 12കാരിയെ തെരുവുനായ് ആക്രമിച്ചു; തലയ്ക്കും ദേഹത്തും സാരമായി പരിക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - Stray dog brutally attacks 12-year-old madrasa student
കണിയാമ്പറ്റ (വയനാട്): മദ്റസയിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥിനിയെ തെരുവുനായ് ആക്രമിച്ചു. മില്ല് മുക്ക് പള്ളിത്താഴയിലാണ് സംഭവം. പാറക്കൽ നൗഷാദിന്റെ മകൾ സിയാ ഫാത്തിമയ്ക്കാണ് പരിക്കേറ്റത്.
ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ മദ്റസയിലേക്ക് പോുകമ്പോഴാണ് കുട്ടിയെ നായ് ആക്രമിച്ചത്. സാരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ കുട്ടിയെ കൈനാട്ടി ഗവ. ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.
